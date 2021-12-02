Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $57,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

