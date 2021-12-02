Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.73 and a 200 day moving average of $196.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.