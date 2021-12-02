Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,550 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

