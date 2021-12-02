Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 8,277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.97. 509,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,182,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.