Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 150,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 313,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 148,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.23. 634,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,103,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.