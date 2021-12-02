Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

MetLife stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.14. 222,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

