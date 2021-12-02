Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 231,036 shares.The stock last traded at $52.85 and had previously closed at $53.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Strategic Education by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

