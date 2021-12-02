StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $3,197,313. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

