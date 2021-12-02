StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
NASDAQ SNEX opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $3,197,313. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.