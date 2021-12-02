Stewart Kantor Sells 50,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $392,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00.

Shares of ONDS opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

