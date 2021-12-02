Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 13,907 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 63.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 45,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,348. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.