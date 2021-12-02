Steven B. Wolgin Sells 1,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $23,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMH stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Aegis raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

