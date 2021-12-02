Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE STL opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $10,832,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

