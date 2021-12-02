Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLJF shares. TD Securities raised Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

STLJF traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

