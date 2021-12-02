State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 728,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

