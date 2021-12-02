State Street Corp Takes Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 288,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 104,967 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.18.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -7.25%.

TAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

