State Street Corp Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,553 shares of company stock worth $27,226,521 over the last three months.

OLO opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

