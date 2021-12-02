State Street Corp Invests $2.76 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $883,252,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,735,000 after acquiring an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $24,652,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Oscar Health by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 694,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 239,562 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 250,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser acquired 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,968,633 shares of company stock worth $34,780,380 in the last ninety days.

OSCR stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

