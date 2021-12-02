State Street Corp Buys 111,669 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

