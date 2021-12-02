State Street Corp Acquires New Shares in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 384,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. State Street Corp owned 0.60% of Finance Of America Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

FOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

