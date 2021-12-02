State Street Corp Acquires 18,699 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 68.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of -0.28.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMED. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.