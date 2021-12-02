State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 27,961 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,961 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,807,000 after purchasing an additional 319,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

