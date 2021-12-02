State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,335 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PRDO opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $691.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

