State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,540 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 171,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLL. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

