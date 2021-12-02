State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

