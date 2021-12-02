State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,122 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA opened at $9.35 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

