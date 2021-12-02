State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Cutera worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cutera by 135.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $2,885,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $281,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.