State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 244 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Terex were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Terex by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

