Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBLK opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.27%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 132.70%.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

