StableXSwap Price Tops $1.61 on Top Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $21.98 million and approximately $4,923.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

