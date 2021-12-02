S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.64% of S&T Bancorp worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,525,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,565,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.73 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

