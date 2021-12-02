SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 564,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLOW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. 449,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

