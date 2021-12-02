Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading 8% Higher

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. 37,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 613,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

