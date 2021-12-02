Spores Network Market Capitalization Hits $4.05 Million (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Spores Network has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Spores Network has a market cap of $4.05 million and $104,660.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00063573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00094227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.45 or 0.07972732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.78 or 1.00065109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Spores Network

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,970,061 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

