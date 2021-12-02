Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $140.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $207.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.