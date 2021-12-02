Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
STXB opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $30.46.
In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.
