Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

STXB opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

