Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

SPIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.