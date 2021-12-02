SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Tops $720,628.62

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $720,628.62 and $605.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

