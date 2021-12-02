SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 206.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth $2,350,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.23. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

