SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 795,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $28,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,489,000 after acquiring an additional 384,943 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,719,000 after acquiring an additional 427,851 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,740,000 after acquiring an additional 78,179 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 369,114 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.77. 12,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,951. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.