SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 246,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $865.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

