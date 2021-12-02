Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Up 30.9% in November

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 99,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LOV stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 64,055 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $197,289.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,753,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,847. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

