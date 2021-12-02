Southwestern Energy Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWN. Benchmark started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SWN stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.