Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $56.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Southwest Airlines traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 89014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -851.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

