Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -851.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

