South Shore Capital Advisors Takes $225,000 Position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. South Shore Capital Advisors owned about 0.22% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRDM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000.

FRDM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.76. 5,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,118. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

