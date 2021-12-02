South Shore Capital Advisors Makes New $380,000 Investment in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $83.84.

