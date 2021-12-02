South Shore Capital Advisors Has $609,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

South Shore Capital Advisors decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 28,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 47.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,855,000 after purchasing an additional 269,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,391,425 shares of company stock valued at $781,409,912. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.75. 112,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

