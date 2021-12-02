Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.91. 58,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

