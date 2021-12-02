Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.91. 58,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.