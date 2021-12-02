SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,195. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

