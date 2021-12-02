Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Snowflake stock opened at $311.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.12 and its 200 day moving average is $293.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snowflake stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.